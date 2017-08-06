Augusta Health events in August

Special Events at Augusta Health

WALK WITH A DOC

Saturday, August 12 Gypsy Hill Park, Staunton (meet at Bandstand)

Saturday, August 19 Greenway, Waynesboro (meet at Dominion Shelter)

8:30 am

Popular program from last summer returns! Join us for an hour-long community walk led by a physician. Participants receive a pedometer and t-shirt. Free.

Call Krystal Moyers at 540.932.4976 for information.

BABYPALOOZA: Baby and Maternity Expo

Saturday, August 12

9:00 am – 12:00 noon

Bridge Christian Church

A one-stop shop for all things ‘baby’ in our area for new moms, expectant moms and planning-to-be moms! Attendees scheduled include local ob-gyns, pediatricians, lactation specialists and a variety of local retailers. Free, and free swag bags for moms. For information, visit www.augustahealth.com/Babypalooza or call Kristen Printy at 540.932.4944.

LUNCH AND LEARN

Topic: Emergency Department Plan

Speaker: Francis Caruccio, Admin Director, Facilities, Grounds, Engineering & Plant Operations

Thursday, August 17

12:00 noon – 1:00 pm

Augusta Community Care Building

Francis Caruccio, Administrative Director of Facilities, Grounds, Engineering and Plant Operations, will discuss and review some of the plans for the Emergency Department Expansion and Renovation.

Free, but reservations required; call 540.245.7900.

CAMP DRAGONFLY, sponsored by Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah

Annual free ‘camp’ for children and teens who are grieving the death of someone they love

Saturday-Sunday, September 23-24

Camp Horizons, Harrisonburg

Camp Dragonfly provides a caring and supportive environment where children and teens can gather with peers to share experiences about grieving the death of someone they love. Visit the website, www.campdragonfly.org for an on-line application and information. Volunteers needed, too. The Volunteer Application is also on available the website.

Wellness Classes

Carbohydrate Counting 101 (Physician Referral Required)

Class for diabetic patients that covers carbohydrate counting, nutrition label reading, meal planning and preparation and dining out. Requires Physician Referral.

For information or registration, call 540.213.2537.

Tuesday, August 8

9:30 am – 11:00 am

Augusta Community Care Building, Room 3

Diabetes Boot Camp (Physician Referral Required)

A three-hour class for individuals with Type 2 Diabetes who want to learn to manage diabetes and take back control of their lives. Requires Physician Referral.

For information or registration, call 540.213.2537.

Monday, August 21

5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Augusta Community Care Building, Room 1

Ongoing Consultations

Cancer Survivorship Support

For cancer patients who have completed treatment, but still feel the need for continued support. For information, call 540.245.7105.

Meetings at Augusta Health

Tuesday, August 1

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, August 3

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.

For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Tuesday, August 8

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, August 10

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.

For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Friday, August 11

Shenandoah Valley Stroke Club

For those who have experienced a stroke and their family members, partners and friends. Reservation required.

For information or registration, call Shelley at 540.332.4047.

Noon-2:00 pm

Saturday, August 12

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

For those impacted by Parkinson’s Disease and their family members, partners and friends. This month’s speaker is Peggy Roberge, RN, Clinical Coordinator, Southeast PADRECC on new treatments such as injectable medications. For information, please contact Joyce at joyce229@comcast.net or 540.943.2229 or Ashley at areibel@augustahealth.com

Augusta Community Care Building

2:00 pm

Tuesday, August 15

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, August 17

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.

For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Thursday, August 17

Diabetes Support Group—Type 1 and Type 2

For all those interested in learning more about managing diabetes—family, friends and partners welcome, too.

For information and location, please call Jean at 540.213.2538.

Mannix Conference Room, Heart and Vascular Center

5:30 – 6:30 pm

Tuesday, August 22

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, August 24

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.

For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Tuesday, August 29

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, August 31

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.

For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

3:00 – 4:30 pm