 jump to example.com

Augusta Health events in August

Published Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, 5:56 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Special Events at Augusta Health

augusta healthWALK WITH A DOC

Saturday, August 12   Gypsy Hill Park, Staunton (meet at Bandstand)

Saturday, August 19   Greenway, Waynesboro (meet at Dominion Shelter)

8:30 am

Popular program from last summer returns!  Join us for an hour-long community walk led by a physician.  Participants receive a pedometer and t-shirt.  Free.

Call Krystal Moyers at 540.932.4976 for information.

 

BABYPALOOZA:  Baby and Maternity Expo

Saturday, August 12

9:00 am – 12:00 noon

Bridge Christian Church

A one-stop shop for all things ‘baby’ in our area for new moms, expectant moms and planning-to-be moms! Attendees scheduled include local ob-gyns, pediatricians, lactation specialists and a variety of local retailers.  Free, and free swag bags for moms.  For information, visit www.augustahealth.com/Babypalooza or call Kristen Printy at 540.932.4944.

 

LUNCH AND LEARN

Topic:              Emergency Department Plan

Speaker:         Francis Caruccio, Admin Director, Facilities, Grounds, Engineering & Plant Operations

Thursday, August 17

12:00 noon – 1:00 pm

Augusta Community Care Building

Francis Caruccio, Administrative Director of Facilities, Grounds, Engineering and Plant Operations, will discuss and review some of the plans for the Emergency Department Expansion and Renovation.

Free, but reservations required; call 540.245.7900.

 

CAMP DRAGONFLY, sponsored by Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah

Annual free ‘camp’ for children and teens who are grieving the death of someone they love

Saturday-Sunday, September 23-24

Camp Horizons, Harrisonburg

Camp Dragonfly provides a caring and supportive environment where children and teens can gather with peers to share experiences about grieving the death of someone they love.  Visit the website, www.campdragonfly.org for an on-line application and information. Volunteers needed, too.  The Volunteer Application is also on available the website.

 

 

Wellness Classes

Carbohydrate Counting 101 (Physician Referral Required)

Class for diabetic patients that covers carbohydrate counting, nutrition label reading, meal planning and preparation and dining out.  Requires Physician Referral.

For information or registration, call 540.213.2537.

Tuesday, August 8

9:30 am – 11:00 am

Augusta Community Care Building, Room 3

 

Diabetes Boot Camp (Physician Referral Required)

A three-hour class for individuals with Type 2 Diabetes who want to learn to manage diabetes and take back control of their lives.  Requires Physician Referral.

For information or registration, call 540.213.2537.

Monday, August 21

5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Augusta Community Care Building, Room 1

 

Ongoing Consultations

 

Cancer Survivorship Support

For cancer patients who have completed treatment, but still feel the need for continued support.  For information, call 540.245.7105.

 

Meetings at Augusta Health

Tuesday, August 1

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns.  This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

 

Thursday, August 3

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.

For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

3:00 – 4:30 pm

 

Tuesday, August 8

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns.  This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

 

Thursday, August 10

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.

For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

3:00 – 4:30 pm

 

Friday, August 11

Shenandoah Valley Stroke Club

For those who have experienced a stroke and their family members, partners and friends.  Reservation required.

For information or registration, call Shelley at 540.332.4047.

Noon-2:00 pm

 

Saturday, August 12

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

For those impacted by Parkinson’s Disease and their family members, partners and friends.  This month’s speaker is Peggy Roberge, RN, Clinical Coordinator, Southeast PADRECC on new treatments such as injectable medications.  For information, please contact Joyce at joyce229@comcast.net or 540.943.2229 or Ashley at areibel@augustahealth.com

Augusta Community Care Building

2:00 pm

 

Tuesday, August 15

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns.  This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

 

Thursday, August 17

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.

For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

3:00 – 4:30 pm

 

 

 

Thursday, August 17

Diabetes Support Group—Type 1 and Type 2

For all those interested in learning more about managing diabetes—family, friends and partners welcome, too.

For information and location, please call Jean at 540.213.2538.

Mannix Conference Room, Heart and Vascular Center

5:30 – 6:30 pm

 

Tuesday, August 22

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns.  This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

 

Thursday, August 24

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.

For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

3:00 – 4:30 pm

 

Tuesday, August 29

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns.  This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

 

Thursday, August 31

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.

For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Route 640 in Albemarle County closed next week: Repairs to railroad bridge
Student visits China on NSF fellowship to explore neural processes of bat echolocation
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Aug. 7-11
William & Mary football to open preseason camp on Monday
P-Nats blanked 6-0 by Winston-Salem
Shenandoah National Park selects Duane Polcou for August Artist-in-Residence program
Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 7-11
Virginia honey bee colonies up 23 percent since 2016
Solomon Islands province names first female peace and reconciliation officer
Down East hangs on for 3-2 win over Hillcats
Shenandoah National Park announces temporary trail closure during helicopter operations
Susan Steagull named CIO of VCU Health System
Dinner Diva: Why fat is good
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 7-11
Herring launches Virginia Military and Veteran Legal Resource Guide
Steve Johnston’s iPod idea improves security, communication for Virginia Tech employees
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 