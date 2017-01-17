 jump to example.com

Augusta Health Cancer Center bridges the gap for patients

Published Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, 2:14 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

augusta healthFighting cancer is a difficult battle.  Those with cancer need excellent care, delivered with compassion and understanding.  Patients and their families, though, may also need personal help—especially if the patient is not employed or expenses are not covered by insurance.  For more than a decade now, the Cancer Center Bridge Fund has helped ‘bridge the gap’ in coverage to provide for some of the basic needs of cancer patients in treatment.

Elizabeth McKinney of Staunton, a patient at Augusta Health Cancer Center, has been fighting the battle since July.  Diagnosed with lymphoma, she and her husband have struggled to make ends meet and cope with her disease.  The Bridge Fund has helped her with medications and a gas card.  She says:

“Without the Bridge Fund, I could not have afforded all the medications I needed.   The blood thinners are so expensive.  I needed a cream to put on my port to numb the area and make it much more comfortable.  Working with Leigh Anderson (the Cancer Center social worker who administers the Bridge Fund) has been easy because she is so warm and helpful.  The Bridge Fund is here to help patients and families—don’t be afraid to ask for help and use the resources offered here.”

Brad Johnson, Director of the Cancer Program at Augusta Health, explains the need for the Bridge Fund:

“Dealing with cancer and its treatment creates enough anxiety and stress for patients and their families.  The Bridge Fund covers the gap for patients in need, allowing them to focus on treatment and getting healthy.”

The Bridge Fund ‘bridges the gap’ when a critical need arises for a patient and no other assistance is available.  It is supported solely by financial contributions to the Augusta Health Foundation by grateful patients and family members, Augusta Health employees, Cancer Center volunteers and caring members of the community.

In 2016, the Bridge Fund was able to provide more than $25,000 in assistance to patients and their families for immediate needs they faced, such as:

  • Medication assistance for prescriptions not covered by other patient assistance programs.
  • Assistance with the cost of nutritional supplements—both oral and tube feeding supplements—that are not covered by insurance.
  • Upfront costs for uninsured cancer patients who need outpatient surgery for port placement before starting IV Chemotherapy.
  • Help with transportation costs through gas cards or cab rides.
  • Assistance with purchasing wigs, turbans, hats, mastectomy bras and lymphedema sleeves.

Tami Radecke, Executive Director of the Augusta Health Foundation, said:

“One hundred percent of every gift to the Bridge Fund is used to support our cancer patients and their families.  There are no administrative fees.  We deeply appreciate the generosity of those who support the Cancer Center Bridge Fund; without their gifts, the Fund would not exist.”

Adds Leigh Anderson, the Cancer Center’s Licensed Clinical Social Worker who worked with Elizabeth and her family:

“Every day, I see people who are just knocked off their feet by cancer; they are worried and scared.  They are just trying to make it through treatment the best they can.  The Bridge Fund helps these patients during one of the most difficult times of their lives.  It makes a huge difference.”

 

About Augusta Health Foundation and Augusta Health Cancer Center:

Augusta Health Foundation’s mission is to inspire community ownership through charitable giving to advance health and wellness in our region. The Foundation is the charitable arm of Augusta Health and supports essential patient care programs and services at Augusta Health, including Augusta Health Cancer Center’s Bridge Fund.  For more information about Augusta Health Foundation, please visit the website, www.augustahealth.com/foundation.

Augusta Health Cancer Center’s oncology program has maintained full accreditation status from the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons since 1994, and its 2009 accreditation recognized the program as a Community Hospital Comprehensive Cancer Center Program, based on the increase in the number of patients seen and procedures performs.  Augusta Health Cancer Center is a DukeHealth affiliate.  For more information, please visit the website, www.augustahealth.com/cancer-center.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Tom Perriello on Affordable Care Act: Where does Ed Gillespie stand?

Tom Perriello, famously, voted for the Affordable Care Act in his one term as Fifth District Congressman.

New Myers Corner website online: Produced by Augusta Free Press

The Myers Corner development in Augusta County has a new website designed by Augusta Free Press.

Anatomy of failed government: Another look at the DuPont settlement debacle

So much wailing and gnashing of teeth in Waynesboro over being shut out of the $50 million settlement with DuPont, and for what?

NFL pulls monster ratings on Sunday: So much for the sky falling

So much for the narrative that we don’t like watching the NFL anymore. TV overnight ratings for Sunday’s two NFL playoff games were huge.

Virginia in a box on Medicaid, Affordable Care Act

Be careful what you wish for, because Virginia Republicans got theirs, and seem to want to give it back.

Seven things to keep in mind about the U.S. economy in 2017

A new year has dawned, a new president is about to take office and many Americans are wondering how 2017 could affect their bottom line.

Marriage equality bill fails in Senate committee

The Senate Courts of Justice Committee failed to address inconsistencies in the Code of Virginia with regards to marriage equality.

Ralph Northam calls on GOP to protect healthcare for millions

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam joined Senator Tim Kaine and others yesterday for a rally with Virginians to save healthcare.

Poll: Affordable college, economy tied in eyes of Virginia voters

Virginia voters believe improving the affordability of public colleges and universities would help solve the sluggish economy.

Fishburne Military School gearing up for Inaugural Parade with Wednesday march in Waynesboro

The streets of Waynesboro will have an Inaugural Parade feel on Wednesday thanks to Fishburne Military School.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 