Augusta Health Calendar: September 2017

Published Friday, Sep. 1, 2017, 10:40 am

augusta healthCalendar of events, classes and special programs at Augusta Health in September 2017.

 

Special Events at Augusta Health

WALK WITH A DOC
Saturday, September 9            Gypsy Hill Park, Staunton (meet at Bandstand)
Saturday, September 16          Greenway, Waynesboro (meet at Dominion Shelter)
8:30 am

Popular program from last summer returns!  Join us for an hour-long community walk led by a physician.  Participants receive a pedometer and t-shirt.  Free.

Call Krystal Moyers at 540.932.4976 for information.

 

LUNCH AND LEARN
Topic:                 Joint Replacement
Speaker:           Ryan Rieser, MD
Tuesday, September 19
12:00 noon – 1:00 pm
Augusta Community Care Building

Dr. Ryan Rieser, a new orthopedic surgeon, with discuss joint replacement and Augusta Health’s Joint Center.

Free, but reservations required; call 540.245.7827.

 

CAMP DRAGONFLY, sponsored by Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah
Annual free ‘camp’ for children and teens who are grieving the death of someone they love
Saturday-Sunday, September 23-24
Camp Horizons, Harrisonburg

Camp Dragonfly provides a caring and supportive environment where children and teens can gather with peers to share experiences about grieving the death of someone they love.  Visit the website, www.campdragonfly.org for an on-line application and information.

 

Wellness Classes

Carbohydrate Counting 101 (Physician Referral Required)
Class for diabetic patients that covers carbohydrate counting, nutrition label reading, meal planning and preparation and dining out.  Requires Physician Referral.

For information or registration, call 540.213.2537.

Tuesday, September 5
5:00 pm – 6:30 pm
Augusta Community Care Building, Room 2

 

Diabetes Boot Camp (Physician Referral Required)
A three-hour class for individuals with Type 2 Diabetes who want to learn to manage diabetes and take back control of their lives.  Requires Physician Referral.

For information or registration, call 540.213.2537.

Saturday, September 16
9:00 am – 12:00 noon
Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Mannix Conference Room

 

Ongoing Consultations

Cancer Survivorship Support

For cancer patients who have completed treatment, but still feel the need for continued support.  For information, call 540.245.7105.

 

Meetings at Augusta Health

Friday, September 1
Shenandoah Valley Stroke Club

For those who have experienced a stroke and their family members, partners and friends.  Reservation required.

For information or registration, call Shelley at 540.332.4047.

Noon-2:00 pm

 

Tuesday, September 5
Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns.  This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

 

Thursday, September 7
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.

For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

3:00 – 4:30 pm

 

Saturday, September 9
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

For those impacted by Parkinson’s Disease and their family members, partners and friends.  This month’s speaker is a representative from Acadia Pharmaceuticals with information on Nuplazid, a new drug for the treatment of delusions and hallucinations associated with Parkinson’s psychosis.  For information, please contact Joyce at joyce229@comcast.net or 540.943.2229 or Ashley at areibel@augustahealth.com

Augusta Community Care Building

2:00 pm

 

Tuesday, September 12
Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns.  This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

 

Thursday, September 14
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.

For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

3:00 – 4:30 pm

 

Tuesday, September 19
Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns.  This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

 

Thursday, September 21
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.

For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

3:00 – 4:30 pm

 

Thursday, September 21
Diabetes Support Group—Type 1 and Type 2

For all those interested in learning more about managing diabetes—family, friends and partners welcome, too.

For information and location, please call Jean at 540.213.2537.

Mannix Conference Room, Heart and Vascular Center

5:30 – 6:30 pm

 

Tuesday, September 26
Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns.  This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

 

Thursday, September 28
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.

For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

3:00 – 4:30 pm

 

