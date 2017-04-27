 jump to example.com

Augusta Health breaks ground on emergency department expansion

Published Thursday, Apr. 27, 2017, 11:39 am

Augusta Health broke ground on its Emergency Department (ED) Expansion on Wednesday, April 26.

augusta health ed expansionOriginally built to serve 35,000 patients annually, Augusta Health’s ED volume has consistently been more than 60,000 in recent years—reaching nearly 62,000 in 2016.  Advances in equipment and technology have provided safer care and improved patient outcomes, but require more physical space than could have possibly been foreseen in the 1990s when the hospital was built.  Currently 15-20% of patients are treated daily in hallways and corridors.

As a result of the expansion, the number of treatment rooms will increase for 24 to 48 larger, walled private rooms.  There will be dedicated areas for trauma, stroke and heart attack, and behavioral health issues.  There will be family consultation areas for private conversations and dedicated work space for EMS, police and behavioral health colleagues.  The $22 million project includes a 33,000 square foot, two-story addition and a 17,500 square foot renovation of existing hospital space.  The two year project will be funded by hospital reserves and private philanthropy; the Augusta Health Foundation Board of Directors has approved a $2 million Capital Campaign, Moments Matter, that will provide critical funding for the Expansion.  The project is scheduled for completion in 2019.

“The new Emergency Department will dramatically improve the overall care experience for patients, families and caregivers,” said David Fosnocht, MD, MACEP, and Chairman of Augusta Health Emergency Services.  “The new facility will be updated to meet today’s standards of care and provide the most advanced medical technology.

The first visible effect of the project on community members will be the temporary move of the ED patient entrance in June.  To accommodate construction of the addition, the entrance will move ‘around the corner’ to the current ambulance entrance and the ambulance entrance will move towards the current MRI entrance.

Throughout the project, updates and information useful to patients will be posted on the Augusta Health website, www.augustahealth.com and on the Augusta Health Facebook page.

Augusta Health is an independent, community-owned, not-for-profit hospital whose mission is to promote the health and well-being of its community through access to excellent care.  Named one of the 100 Top Hospitals in America by Thomson Reuters/Truven in both 2011 and 2012, Augusta Health has also been nationally recognized by HealthGrades as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for clinical excellence and patient safety for three consecutive years.  For more information about Augusta Health, its programs or its services, please visit the website, www.augustahealth.com.

