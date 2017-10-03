 jump to example.com

Augusta Health contract with Anthem set to end on Dec. 31

Published Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, 4:00 pm

Augusta Health’s contract with Anthem BlueCross BlueShield (Anthem), which covers Anthem members for the care they receive through Augusta Health, expires on December 31 of this year.

augusta healthFor several months, Augusta Health has made repeated efforts to find common ground with Anthem.  In order to make real progress toward a new agreement, Augusta Health needs Anthem to engage in meaningful discussions, and recognize the impact inadequate reimbursement has on healthcare in Augusta County.

Augusta Health notified Anthem, as it is contractually required to do, of its intent to end the current contract when it expires on December 31. If Anthem chooses to re-engage in meaningful discussions the two organizations have nearly three months to reach a new agreement.

For years, Anthem has paid Augusta Health and its employed physicians significantly less than other providers in the region.  “Augusta Health proudly serves as one of the region’s lowest cost providers of care,” said Mary N. Mannix, CEO and President of Augusta Health.  “But Anthem’s low payments are just not sustainable. We are looking to be reimbursed at rates in keeping with other providers in the region – nothing more, nothing less.  We must fix our contract with fair, competitive rates from Anthem so we can secure our future and continue serving as our community’s trusted source for high quality care.”

As the region’s primary health system, Augusta Health plays a vital role in the health and wellbeing of local residents.  If Augusta Health is not in Anthem’s network, residents will be forced to drive long distances to seek in-network care that should otherwise be accessible to them nearby.

Augusta Health has set up a web page to provide answers to Frequently Asked Questions and a contact email address and phone number for specific questions.  Patients and members can visit this site at www.AugustaHealth.com/Anthem or call (540) 332-5444.  Concerned Anthem members may also contact Anthem Member Services at the number on the back of their ID cards to express their opinion that Anthem should engage in meaningful discussions to keep Augusta Health in-network.

Between now and the end of the year when Augusta Health’s current contract expires, nothing changes for members insured with Anthem.  Until then, they will continue to be covered when seeing their physicians or seeking treatment at Augusta Health’s facilities.

Augusta Health’s Emergency Department will always be open for everyone, regardless of its contract status.  Individuals experiencing a medical emergency should seek treatment at the closest ED.

Augusta Health is an independent, community-owned, not-for-profit hospital whose mission is to promote the health and well-being of its community through access to excellent care.  Named one of the 100 Top Hospitals in America by Thomson Reuters/Truven in both 2011 and 2012, Augusta Health has also been nationally recognized by Health Grades as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for clinical excellence and patient safety for three consecutive years.  For more information about Augusta Health, its programs or its services, please visit the website, www.augustahealth.com.

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
McAuliffe announces $4.23 million in Virginia land conservation grants
Shenandoah QB Bauserman named to D3 Team of the Week
Ralph Northam campaign to air new ad: ‘Refuses’
Warner, Portman introduce legislation to streamline employer reporting requirements under Obamacare
McAuliffe to Virginia U.S. House delegation: Vote ‘no’ on silencer bill
Caller impersonating Waynesboro Police officer: Scam alert
Waynesboro Police seek help solving burglary cases
Risks of not hiring good employees
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 