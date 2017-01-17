What Augusta Free Press Can Do For You: Wayne Theatre

The Wayne Theatre opened its doors in March 2016, but its marketing relationship with Augusta Free Press goes back well further than that.

AFP has been leading marketing efforts for the Wayne dating back to its days operating shows at the Gateway in the walkup to the eventual re-opening of the 539 W. Main St. Downtown Waynesboro landmark.

The relationship started with a website design in 2010, and evolved over the years to include graphic design, TV and radio commercial development, production and placement, graphic design including brochures and print ads for newspapers and magazines, and social media campaign implementation.

Crystal Graham is the point person on staff at AFP on the Wayne Theatre marketing project. Graham meets weekly with Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne, and key theatre staff, planning short- and long-term marketing strategies to help sell tickets on the busy Wayne calendar of events.

Graham is also responsible for updating the WayneTheatre.org website with event and ticket information, design and placement of print ads, and the development of e-mail newsletters that go out to thousands of subscribers interested in upcoming events at the theatre.

Chris Graham assists on the development of radio spots that run on stations in the Harrisonburg, Va., market. The spots are updated regularly to promote upcoming shows.

Both Chris and Crystal work on the development and implementation of a weekly schedule of posts to the Wayne Theatre Facebook page promoting upcoming shows.

What Can Augusta Free Press Do For You?

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

Contact us today at freepress2@ntelos.net.

More online at AFPBusiness.com.