Augusta County Tourism announces Spring Grant Program awards
Published Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, 4:54 pm
Augusta County Tourism announced $7,500 in grant funds will be awarded to three local tourism partners in Augusta County.
As part of the Augusta County Spring 2017 Tourism Grant Program, the grants support and enhance tourism efforts within Augusta County. To be eligible for this round of awards, programs must occur between January 1, 2017 and May 31, 2017, and possible eligible programs included events, fairs/festivals, marketing and social media applications, design and printing services as well as other projects promoting the Augusta County tourism industry.
Spring 2017 awardees are the Augusta County Historical Society, Black Bear Productions and ta Stable Craft Brewing.
“This year’s applications were very strong, and we felt all award winners offered strong marketing potential for their respective program as well as strong potential for promoting other tourism partners,” said Carolyn Bragg, Chair of the Board of Supervisors. “These grant funds help provide resources to strengthen the tourism industry in Augusta County.”
Details
- Driving/Biking Tours of Augusta County, Augusta County Historical Society: $2,500
- Red Wing Roots Music Festival, Black Bear Productions: $2,500
- SCB Winter/Spring Craft Beer & Dinner Theatre Series, ta Stable Craft Brewing: $2,500
