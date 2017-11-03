Augusta County teen reported missing

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing juvenile who was last seen at his Staunton home on Thursday.

Gusti Dominic Mello, 17, was last seen at his home at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Mello takes prescribed medications which resulted in him being classified as missing endangered.

If anyone has any information about this missing juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.