Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks runaway teen

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing juvenile who was last seen at his Waynesboro home on Wednesday.

Jesse Elan Brand, 15, is a black male, 5’10”, 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing dark clothing.

If anyone has any information about this missing juvenile, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.