Augusta County Sheriff’s Office K9 laid to rest

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy Joe was laid to rest Friday. Joe had served the sheriff’s office for 11 years.

Joe and his K9 handler, Deputy Kenny Randozzo, started their career together in 2008, with the Department of Corrections. Since 2013, Joe had worked diligently to keep the Augusta County community and the men and women at the ACSO safe.

Joe was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, but continued to serve the community for well over a year past his diagnosis. Joe rode with Kenny one final time last night and still enjoyed coming to work even though he wasn’t feeling well.

Today the decision was made to say goodbye. Numerous members from the ACSO family were with Joe this afternoon to thank him for his many years of service.

“Deputy Randozzo, thank you and Joe for the dedication and safety that you provided throughout your years of service to Augusta County as our tracking K9 team,” said Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith.







Related Stories