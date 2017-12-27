 jump to example.com
 

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating stolen motorcycle

Published Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 10:06 pm

stolen motorcycleThe Augusta County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a stolen motorcycle in the 200 block of Paine Run Road, Grottoes, on Christmas Day.

The motorcycle is a black 2005 Kawasaki 800 cc displaying VA registration 896193. The motorcycle is missing its front fender and has a Fire Department emblem on the gas tank.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

