Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating stolen motorcycle

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a stolen motorcycle in the 200 block of Paine Run Road, Grottoes, on Christmas Day.

The motorcycle is a black 2005 Kawasaki 800 cc displaying VA registration 896193. The motorcycle is missing its front fender and has a Fire Department emblem on the gas tank.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.