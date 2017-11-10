Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating Fishersville burglary

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two people, a male and female, who broke into a Fishersville home.

On Wednesday, between noon and 4 p.m., someone broke into a residence on North Inglewood Place, and took several items from the home. The suspects were captured on video surveillance.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-2455333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.