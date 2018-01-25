 jump to example.com
 

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asks for public help in missing person case

Published Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 1:02 pm

hamiltonThe Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating Kristina Hamilton, 20, who was last seen at her Staunton home on Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Hamilton is 5’5″, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She does not have a vehicle, and has ties to Richmond and Galax.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

 
