Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asks for public help in missing person case

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating Kristina Hamilton, 20, who was last seen at her Staunton home on Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Hamilton is 5’5″, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She does not have a vehicle, and has ties to Richmond and Galax.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.