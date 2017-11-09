Augusta County: Man vandalizes Northam sign after election

A political sore loser is being sought by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office for vandalizing a Ralph Northam campaign sign on Miller Farm Road in Staunton in the wee hours of Election Night.

The unidentified male was caught on camera defacing the sign between 12:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.