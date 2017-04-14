Augusta County Library to celebrate 40th anniversary

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The Augusta County Library will host an Open House from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at its Fishersville Location.

The Open House will feature refreshments, entertainment, and a peek back in time.

The Augusta County Library officially opened to the public in 1977, and the upcoming Open House will reflect this time period. This will include music and snacks from the ‘70s, retro memorabilia, a visit from Elvis, and a number of other fun activities. This event is free to the public.

For additional information, contact the library at 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354 or visit www.AugustaCountyLibrary.org. The Augusta County Library is located at 1759 Jefferson Hwy. in Fishersville.