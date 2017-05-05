 jump to example.com

Augusta County Historical Society exhibit highlights voting history

Published Friday, May. 5, 2017, 1:13 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Augusta County Historical Society exhibit, The Verdict of the People: The Evolution of Elections in Augusta County and the Nation, provides a detailed look at the evolution of elections and voting, across the nation, in Virginia, and right here in Augusta County.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The display presents collected campaign information, paraphernalia, and political cartoons to demonstrate how elections, and how we see them, have changed over the centuries.  The public is invited to attend the opening reception at the Wayne Theatre Exhibit Gallery Thursday, June 8, from 5:00 – 7:00pm, Sue Simmons, ACHS Board member and co-curator of the exhibit, will introduce the exhibit at 5:30pm.

The exhibit shows how, during the post-colonial years, elections in the new United States were reserved for the elite, and voting was restricted to white male property owners. Slowly and with great effort, immigrants, African Americans, women, Native Americans and eighteen-year-olds gained the right to vote. Elections evolved to embrace the secret ballot, and the concept of referendum appeared to give voters a say directly on major issues.

The new exhibit features several prints by Augusta County native George Caleb Bingham.  A nationally-known artist in the mid-19th century, his most important works revolved around elections with his painting “Verdict of the People” capturing the quintessential character of the unruly local election. Fannie Bayly King, another local native, was also an important figure in the statewide passage of the 19th Amendment that gave women the vote.

The exhibit also features political cartoons by Jim McCloskey, an award-winning editorial cartoonist who worked for the Staunton newspaper and donated his collection to ACHS. His creative and striking work frequently focused on campaigns and elections.  Some of the more recent included the 2008 Obama-Clinton primary contest, and several on Senator Tim Kaine’s political career.

The ACHS was founded in 1964 to study, collect, preserve, publish, educate about, and promote the history of Augusta County and its communities. More information is available online at www.augustacountyhs.org.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Moreno hits Squirrels game-winner slightly before stroke of midnight
Sustainability Week partnership with Town of Blacksburg recognized
Farmers can ensure they are counted in 2017 Census of Agriculture
Farm leaders pleased with confirmation of Perdue as agriculture secretary
Shenandoah National Park 2017 Artist-in-Residence Program now accepting applications
VDOT partners with Keep Virginia Beautiful to promote Adopt-A-Highway program
Virginia grain farmers enjoying near-perfect planting conditions
Virginia farmers join forces to help wildfire victims
Video: Chris Graham previews Night of the Superstars
Route 250 lane closures, I-64 Exit 99 ramp closures, for road work
McAuliffe announces $8.4 million in affordable, special needs housing loans
Mary Baldwin University names vice president for university advancement
Game Notes: VMI baseball plays host to UNCG this weekend
House passes ObamaCare repeal: Virginia Democrats respond
UVA basketball’s Jay Huff to tour Czech Republic, Poland with Athletes In Action
ACC Network: Dream, or pipe dream?
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 