Augusta County economic development achievements recognized by Virginia Tech

Recognizing Augusta County’s dedication to economic development, the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences recently honored alumni who graduated more than 10 years ago for achievements since graduation, including Amanda Glover, current Economic Development Director for Augusta County.

A 2002 Bachelor of Science graduate in applied economics, environmental economics and management and policy, Glover was honored in March as an alumna of the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics and leads the County’s development initiatives.

With Augusta County’s commitment to existing business retention, business attraction and entrepreneurial support, Glover’s departmental leadership has witnessed securing 20 new or expanded companies in the County as well as creating 1,100 jobs. With the backing of a business-friendly Board of Supervisors, Glover initiates business deals, launches communication channels and supports an overall healthy economy in Augusta County.

Glover also serves or has served on multiple boards, commissions and committees that benefit the Commonwealth and the local and regional Economic Development communities. These include: Board of Directors and Membership Committee Chair of the Virginia Economic Developer’s Association; Governor’s Manufacturing Development Commission; Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s current Strategic Planning Steering Committee, and the Shenandoah Valley Partnership Marketing Committee.

Glover has returned to Virginia Tech as a guest-lecturer for the past five years and has presented to numerous groups including LEAD Virginia, Virginia Downtown Development Association, Blacksburg Arts Collaborative, Virginia Agritourism Conference, Leadership Greater Augusta, Augusta Home Builders Association, Augusta Young Professionals, and Virginia Industrial Development Authorities Institute.