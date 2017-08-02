Augusta County announces tourism grant awards

Augusta County Tourism announced $10,000 in grant funds will be awarded to four local tourism partners in Augusta County.

As part of the Augusta County 2017-2018 Tourism Grant Program, the grants support and enhance tourism efforts within Augusta County. To be eligible for this round of awards, programs must occur between August 1st, 2017 and May 31, 2018.

Possible eligible programs included events, fairs/festivals, marketing and social media applications, design and printing services as well as other projects promoting the Augusta County tourism industry. Applications were evaluated based on the viability ofbringing in visitors from outside the region (defined as visitors from 50 miles and beyond), the possibility of encouraging off-peak travel, the strength of marketing and promotional plan, creativity and partnerships with and promotion of other Augusta County businesses. Grants will be used to fund new initiatives or new marketing and promotion efforts for existing projects.

Awardees are White’s Wayside, Stable Craft Brewing, Jam Fish Music Festival, and Red Wing Roots Music Festival.

“Augusta County was extremely impressed by this year’s applications for the tourism grant program,” said Tracy Pyles, Chair of the Board of Supervisors. “The award winners have strong potential to promote other tourism partners in the county, as well as attract new tourists to our area.”

