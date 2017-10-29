Augusta County animal control wins state award

The Augusta County Animal Control Department has been awarded the Virginia Animal Control Association’s Outstanding Agency of the Year award for 2017.

The award was presented at the Virginia Animal Control Association’s Annual Conference on October 19,.

Augusta County’s Animal Control Officers Dwight Strickler, Bill Hobgood and Jennifer Anderson have exemplified teamwork to service the animal and citizen of Augusta County. Together, in the last year they have received more than 3,000 calls, actively worked 2,110 complaints, completed 19 court cases and have made 13 kennel inspections.

In addition to these normal duties, they assist with department budgeting and ordinance review. They also assist the zoning office and Sheriff’s Offices, as needed and have actively assisted the City of Staunton and Waynesboro on special animal-related cases.

Officers cover our 981-square-mile county seven days per week. They answer emergency calls at night and rotate being the lead officer.

Being an animal control officer is more than picking up stray dogs. They work to educate citizens about animal welfare and the laws that surround them. They also assist residents in times of need. For example, last year, a local farmer had a cow stuck on her side in the mud on the edge of a pond. With the use of farm equipment, officers were able to get the cow back on her feet.

Animal control officers receive significant training and are required to complete continuing education.