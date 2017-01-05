Auditions for Xanadu at the Wayne Theatre set for Jan. 21-22
Published Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, 11:13 am
Front Page » Events » Auditions for Xanadu at the Wayne Theatre set for Jan. 21-22
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
Auditions for an upcoming Wayne Theatre production of the musical Xanadu are set for Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22.
The production of “Xanadu,” the Tony Award-nominated, hilarious, roller skating, musical adventure about following your dreams despite the limitations others set for you, is scheduled to run at the Wayne Theatre May 5-7 and 12-14.
Hank Fitzgerald will serve as director, on the heels of his work directing the successful Wayne Theatre production of “The Secret Garden” in November.
“’Xanadu’ is fun on wheels,” said Fitzgerald, a Shenandoah University alum who has performed live theater with Disney and has directed successful local productions of “Footloose,” “Gypsy” and “Mary Poppins.”
The lead role in “Xanadu,” Kira, the Greek muse who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach in 1980 to inspire a struggling artist to stage the first-ever roller disco, has already been cast. Feature actress Erin Tawney will bring Kira to life on stage at the Wayne.
Auditions for the remainder of the cast will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, from 1-5 p.m. each day.
Actors are asked to prepare a pop rock song from a musical (16-bar cut ). An accompanist will be provided.
Those auditioning are advised to dress comfortably. There will be a dance audition, and those taking part will be taught a short dance combination.
For more information, visit waynetheatre.org/musicals
Related
Advertise
Get information on readership and advertising online with us.
AFP Classes
Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Graphic Design
Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Marketing/PR
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Search Engine Optimization
The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.
Video/Audio
Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.
Discussion