Auditions for Xanadu at the Wayne Theatre set for Jan. 21-22

Auditions for an upcoming Wayne Theatre production of the musical Xanadu are set for Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22.

The production of “Xanadu,” the Tony Award-nominated, hilarious, roller skating, musical adventure about following your dreams despite the limitations others set for you, is scheduled to run at the Wayne Theatre May 5-7 and 12-14.

Hank Fitzgerald will serve as director, on the heels of his work directing the successful Wayne Theatre production of “The Secret Garden” in November.

“’Xanadu’ is fun on wheels,” said Fitzgerald, a Shenandoah University alum who has performed live theater with Disney and has directed successful local productions of “Footloose,” “Gypsy” and “Mary Poppins.”

The lead role in “Xanadu,” Kira, the Greek muse who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach in 1980 to inspire a struggling artist to stage the first-ever roller disco, has already been cast. Feature actress Erin Tawney will bring Kira to life on stage at the Wayne.

Auditions for the remainder of the cast will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, from 1-5 p.m. each day.

Actors are asked to prepare a pop rock song from a musical (16-bar cut ). An accompanist will be provided.

Those auditioning are advised to dress comfortably. There will be a dance audition, and those taking part will be taught a short dance combination.

For more information, visit waynetheatre.org/musicals