Auditions set for Wayne Theatre production of ‘Shrek The Musical’

Auditions for an upcoming Wayne Theatre production of “Shrek The Musical” are set for Sunday, May 21 at the theatre. This will be the Shenandoah Valley premiere of the musical.

Directed by Hank Fitzgerald, the production will take on the Tony Award-winning musical featuring songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change) and a sidesplitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire.

“‘Shrek The Musical’ brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears,” said Fitzgerald, who just had a recent success with a production of “I Love Broadway” at the Wayne Theatre.

“Shrek The Musical” follows the familiar adventures of the unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue.

For more information, call (540) 943-9999 or visit waynetheatre.org/shrek-the-musical.

Details: ‘Shrek The Musical’

Audition date: Sunday, May 21, 1-6 p.m.

Performance dates: August 10-13 and 17-20

Prep: Please bring a 16-bar prepared piece. Tap and jazz dance audition also.

Directed by: Hank Fitzgerald

Music Director: Kat McLean

Choreographed by: Cory Willis