Attorney general: Price gouging protections in effect ahead of winter storm
Published Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, 6:10 pm
Front Page » Events » Attorney general: Price gouging protections in effect ahead of winter storm
As Virginia prepares for an expected winter storm event, Governor McAuliffe’s declaration of a state of emergency has triggered Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes designed to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for necessities during an emergency.
“I’d encourage all Virginians to get ready for a potentially disruptive winter storm event this weekend. Consumers should be aware of your rights and businesses should be aware of their responsibilities in light of Governor McAuliffe’s emergency declaration,” said Attorney General Herring.
Enacted in 2004, Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act prohibits a supplier from charging “unconscionable prices” for “necessary goods and services” during the thirty day period following a declared state of emergency. Items and services covered by these protections include but are not limited to water, ice, food, generators, batteries, home repair materials and services, and tree removal services. The basic test for determining if a price is unconscionable is whether the post-disaster price grossly exceeds the price charged for the same or similar goods or services during the ten days immediately prior to the disaster.
Violations of Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act are enforceable by the Office of the Attorney General through the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. Complaints should be reported for investigation to the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Section, with the exception of claims related to gasoline and motor fuel prices, which are handled by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
If a consumer suspects they are a victim of price gouging, they can call the Consumer Protection Hotline or download a complaint form from the Attorney General’s website and submit it in-person, by mail, or by fax. Consumers are encouraged to keep any relevant documentation and submit copies with their complaint.
Consumers can contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for information or to file a complaint:
