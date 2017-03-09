Atarfil to invest more than $5M to establish facility in Suffolk

Atarfil, a world leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing thermoplastic geomembranes, will invest $5.1 million to establish its first U.S. manufacturing and distribution facility in the City of Suffolk. Virginia successfully competed against Maryland for the project, which will create 15 new jobs.

“The advanced manufacturing industry is an integral component of a thriving economy, and securing Atarfil’s first U.S. operation is evidence that this critical sector continues to gain momentum in the Commonwealth,” said Governor McAuliffe. “We are proud that Atarfil has chosen the City of Suffolk and Virginia as its starting point to our national market. The company will be a strong addition to the Hampton Roads corporate community, and we thank the company for being a part of our efforts to diversify and build a new Virginia economy.”

“With its top-tier infrastructure, a talented and dedicated workforce, and close proximity to our port operations, the City of Suffolk is an ideal location for Atarfil’s first manufacturing and distribution operation in the United States,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “More than 750 internationally-owned companies call the Commonwealth home, and over the past five years, international companies have invested nearly $5 billion in Virginia. We are confident Atarfil will thrive in the Commonwealth, and look forward to watching the company’s success.”

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Granada, Spain, Atarfil’s social aim is the development, manufacturing, and marketing of thermoplastic geomembranes and other complementary products for their application in works of environmental protection, integrated water management, public works and building. The company has operations in Mexico, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

“Atarfil has considered numerous locations around the country, and we are confident that Suffolk and Virginia will be the best springboard to bring our technology and capabilities to the American market,”said Atarfil Managing Director Emilio Carreras Torres. “We are thankful to all of the organizations involved in helping us come to this decision, including the City of Suffolk, Hampton Roads Economic Development Alliance, Port of Virginia and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Suffolk, the Hampton Roads Economic Development Alliance, and the Port of Virginia to secure the project for the Commonwealth. Governor McAuliffe approved a $60,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City with the project. The company will also be eligible to receive sales and use tax exemptions on manufacturing equipment. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“Atarfil is a welcome addition to our well-established advanced manufacturing industry sector here in Suffolk,” said Suffolk Mayor Linda T. Johnson. “International investment by companies such as Atarfil demonstrate Suffolk’s importance in today’s global economy.”

“We are honored that Atarfil chose Virginia for its first manufacturing operation in the United States,”said John F. Reinhart, CEO and Executive Director of the Virginia Port Authority. “The decision to locate near The Port of Virginia is an example of a manufacturer recognizing the value of our expanding port and its global reach. It is also a testament to the Commonwealth’s multiple business advantages that include an efficient transportation infrastructure and a growing regional Foreign Trade Zone. When companies capitalize on these assets the result is investment and job creation in Virginia. We welcome this announcement and look forward to aiding Atarfil’s success.”

“In a real sense, this announcement underscores the effectiveness of our strategic international business climate and job creation,” Delegate C. E. Cliff Hayes, Jr. “We’re excited to have Atarfil in the 77th House District.”