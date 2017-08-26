 jump to example.com

Ask Leanne: Meals for adults and children

Published Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, 12:00 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

I get asked a lot of questions. And sometimes those questions follow a pattern—like how do I feed my family the same meal my husband and I want to eat when there’s children, toddlers and babies involved.

dinner diva leanne elyJust got that one today as a matter of fact!

Dear Leanne,

My question is how to make dinner for 11 months old baby, 3 1/2 years boy and 5 years boy, my hubby and myself with a paleo diet for 1 week in a row?

Thanks in advance,

Juliana

Hi Juliana,

Feed everyone basically the same thing with certain exceptions of course–you will need to mash things for the 11 month old and lots of finger food.

So let’s look at a paleo dinner of say, tacos using lettuce wraps.

The 11 month old can handle the cooked ground beef and cut up avocado and eat it with his or her fingers off of their high chair. Your 3 year old and 5 year old can have the same thing–your 3 year old may use a bowl with a spoon while your 5 year old practices his or her fork skills with that same food on a plate (or keep it the same for the 5 and 3 year old).

For all 3, I would give them some sweet potato to make a meal out of it.

For your husband and you, I’d go to town with all the fixings–big lettuce leaves, ground beef in the middle, salsa, avocado, cilantro, red onion–whatever floats your boat.

It just makes sense to cook once and add something that’s a little more kid friendly rather than make several different meals–talk about burn out!

I hope that helps Juliana! You’re right in the middle of it all–I know how tough it can be with toddlers, babies and a husband and trying to get them all fed at once!

You might want to try Dinner Answers–there’s a TON of paleo meals to choose from that you can do exactly what I was talking about, here’s a link: http://savingdinner.com/s

PS—Dinner Answers will help you develop your own personal strategy for feeding your family and meeting their exact needs. It’s all right there in the easy to use Dinner Answers—you can create a menu, push the grocery list to your phone (or your spouse’s!) and use that as your macro for getting dinner on the table night after night.

Leanne Ely is a NYT bestselling author and the creator of SavingDinner.com, the original menu planning website, bringing families back to the dinner table for over 15 years.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
No. 13 Virginia defeats Villanova in 2OT
Hillcats clinch second-half title with 3-2 win
Alleghany County Interstate 64 off-ramp closed Aug. 28 for repairs
Lexington artists exhibit work in Bridgewater College art gallery
Washington and Lee receives grant for new sub-meter project
Charlottesville makes victim, witness assistance services available
Hurricane Harvey poised to unleash flooding disaster on Texas into early next week
New tool can predict patient outcomes after cardiac arrest
Best of Both Worlds Dance & Step Competition returns to Paramount Theater
Former U.S. Attorney to lead independent review of Charlottesville response
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 28-Sept. 1
Lane closures continue on Route 250 in Ivy
Two new studios, seven new artisans join 23rd annual Studio Tour.
Shenandoah National Park Trust research grant open for applications
Music, puppets and pogo stunts will keep State Fair attendees entertained
Ken Plum: Tread on me
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 