Ashwood Boulevard, South Hollymead Drive closed at Route 29 overnight Friday

Construction across Ashwood Boulevard and South Hollymead Drive will close those roads to traffic at their intersections with Route 29 beginning at 9 p.m. Friday. During the closure the approaches will be reconstructed to tie in with the widening of Route 29 and the multi-use path north and south of the intersection.

During the closures, between 9 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday, detour signs will direct traffic to alternate routes using North Hollymead Drive. The intersections and the roads will be open to traffic between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Inclement weather Friday evening will postpone the work until the following week.

More information about the Route 29 Solutions projects can be found on the website: www.Route29Solutions.org. Information about upcoming lane closures and other traffic impacts, as well as news about the projects, is posted on website’s News and Traffic Alerts page.