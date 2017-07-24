Ashtray sparks structure fire in Waynesboro

Just prior to 1 a.m. Monday residents at 331 Seybert Ave. in Waynesboro called 911 and reported they had a grill on fire.

Firefighters from Engine 13 made an immediate exterior attack on the fire in the rear, knocking it down, while firefighters from Engine 11 stretched a line through the front door, to extinguish the fire from inside. Once inside, firefighters realized the fire had extended into the attic area of the single-story structure, in the area of the kitchen, and quickly gained access through the ceiling and extinguished the remaining fire.

The fire was marked under control at 1:11 a.m., and firefighters remained on scene completing overhaul and investigation. The origin of the fire was found to be a plastic ashtray sitting on an upholstered chair, which then spread to a gas grill cover, and eventually became a gas fed fire when the propane tank line burned through.

There were no injuries reported, and the Red Cross was notified.

The Waynesboro Fire Department wants to remind everyone to properly dispose of smoking materials, and to check your smoke detectors on a regular basis.