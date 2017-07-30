Arts Council of the Valley welcomes award-winning bluegrass act Junior Sisk & Rambler’s Choice

Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater Music Series heats up Sunday, August 27th as musical favorites Junior Sisk & Rambler’s Choice bring their talent back to the Shenandoah Valley.

Hailing from the Virginia Blue Ridge, Sisk himself first made his mark as a songwriter in the early 1990s. His 2011 single “A Far Cry from Lester and Earl” became a rallying cry for a resurgence of traditional sounds in bluegrass and received the 2012 Song of the Year award from IBMA. In 2013, Sisk was honored by IBMA as Male Vocalist of the Year, and in 2017 received the same honor from SPBGMA.

In 1998, Sisk founded Ramblers Choice and the group released their first album, Sounds of the Mountains, on Rounder Records. Now on their seventh album, Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice has become a textbook example of today’s traditional bluegrass. From the biting humor and catchy melody of the lead single “What Goes Around” to the hard-driving banjo and hard-edged vocals of “It’s So Cold,” the multi-award winning group never lets up.

Junior Sisk & Rambler’s Choice will perform at Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater on Sunday, August 27th. Doors open at 6:00pm with the performance beginning at 7:00pm. Tickets are $16 in advance and $18 day of show. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189.

Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia.