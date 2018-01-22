Arts Council of the Valley to host romantic Valentine’s Day Cupid Crawl fundraiser

Arts Council of the Valley announces its second Art Crawl fundraiser event, the Cupid Crawl, on Wednesday, February 14th.

The Cupid Crawl is a spin-off of last year’s Black Tie Art Crawl, which served as a fun and fancy opportunity to support the arts of downtown Harrisonburg.

June 2017 Black Tie Art Crawl attendee Louise Hostetter described the Black Tie Art Crawl as “a fun way to experience our cultural and culinary Harrisonburg downtown with friends and neighbors.” Given the success of the Black Tie Art Crawl, a Valentine’s Day-themed Cupid Crawl seemed an excellent next step.

Led by local artist Laura Thompson, Cupid Crawl ticket holders can cozy up with their date at each of five tour stops: ACV’s Smith House Galleries, Wilson Downtown Gallery, Shenandoah Joe, Hess Financial, and Larkin Arts. At each venue, guests will enjoy drinks and appetizers while learning from and engaging with Harrisonburg artists on some of the community’s newest creative projects.

After the tour, ticket holders are encouraged to stop by ACV’s Court Square Theater for free entry to that evening’s film.

The Cupid Crawl kicks off at ACV’s Smith House Galleries on Wednesday, February 14th at 5:00 PM for a cocktail hour before continuing through downtown Harrisonburg. For students, tickets are $40 for an individual and $75 for a couple. For non-students, tickets are $50 for an individual and $90 for a couple. All proceeds benefit the sustainability of ACV. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call540.801.8779.

Arts Council of the Valley’s Smith House Galleries is located at 311 South Main Street in Downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia.