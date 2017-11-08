Arts Council of the Valley awards 15 Advancing the Arts grants

During the past decade, Arts Council of the Valley has awarded nearly $350,000 to support community-based initiatives in the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County through its Advancing the Arts grants.

These funds are awarded to organizations, art educators, and artists working in the visual, performing, and literary arts to support the art that makes for a vibrant community. For the Fall 2017 cycle, fifteen applicants received a total of $10,000.

Advancing the Arts grants are awarded in two categories: Arts in Education, provided to educators and educational organizations, and Creative Inspiration, provided to artists.

Fall 2017 Advancing the Arts grant recipients

Arts in Education

The Making Space, Lucy Simms Center, Monica Burkholder

The Art of Needlework, Cub Run and Linville-Edom Elementary Schools, Robin W. Goble

Exploring Printmaking with Children, Pleasant Valley and Plains Elementary

Schools, Amelia Guido

Boys and Girls Club Art Expansion Program, Boys and Girls Club, Kristin Lewis

Wall of Wood, Peak View and Lacey Springs Elementary Schools, Christopher G. Michael

Socially Conscious Chamber Music, The Second Movement, David Perry

The Importance of Art from Youth Perspectives: A Mural, Shenandoah Art

Mobile, Emily Reese

Professional Practice Intensive Program for Artists, john ros

Follow the Yellow Brick Road, Second Home Learning Center, Leeanne Shepherd

Creative Inspiration

On a Silent Night, The Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir, Lorraine Campbell

Bridging the Gap of the Rocktown Ringers, The Arc of Harrisonburg and

Rockingham, Inc., Heath Denman

Buck Gooter Sound System, Buck Gooter and Billy Brett

Musical Hands, Ice House Studios Photo Exhibition, Lara Ressler Horst

Confluence: Rivers in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed, Scott Jost

Steve B.I.K.O. EP Project, Steven Thomas

Advancing the Arts grant applications were available in August and submitted in October.

In January 2018, Arts Council of the Valley will host a workshop for potential applicants for a second round of grant awards in Spring 2018. Interested applicants can find more information at www.valleyarts.org. The Council encourages all artists and art educators to apply.