 jump to example.com

Artists, designers, and engineers join forces to build protective body panels for robots

Published Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 3:45 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

escher

ESCHER wears a contoured suit of 3-D printed body panels created to improve the utility and aesthetics of the humanoid robot.

A Virginia Tech art professor and visual communication design professor are working with one of the university’s engineering departments to improve the aesthetics and utility of protective body panels for a robot built by Virginia Tech students to complete search-and-rescue tasks.

ESCHER is a humanoid robot created to respond to natural or man-made disasters. Designed and built in theTerrestrial Robotics Engineering & Controls Laboratory, which is based in Virginia Tech’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, ESCHER stands roughly 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

Two faculty fellows with Virginia Tech’s Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology received $25,000 in support from the institute’s Science, Engineering, Art, and Design Major Initiative Program to design and create a contoured suit of 3-D printed body panels for ESCHER to promote familiarity and recognition of the robot as an emergency first responder, while also providing protection from impact, heat, and water damage.

This collaboration is an example of how artists, designers, and engineers at Virginia Tech are working together to create better products.

Humanoid robots are being developed for hazard response in industrial facilities and as first responders onboard U.S. Navy ships. In both applications, the exterior panels of the robot need to clearly identify the robot in its role while also providing protection from impact and environmental elements.

The robots’ effectiveness on the job will in part depend on the nature they project to the humans they work with. The humanoid robot working in an industrial application will need to have an appearance that makes it approachable and identifies its job function.

Virginia Tech faculty members Sam Blanchard, assistant professor of sculpture in the School of Visual Arts, and Meaghan Dee, assistant professor and chair of the Visual Communication Design Program, have worked with a professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering to create interchangeable body panels to improve the aesthetic and functional performance of ESCHER.

The panels will allow the robot to operate in different environments and serve as a baseline platform for future task-specific versions of the panels. Future applications could be more specific to environmental conditions. For example, a firefighting robot could have panels constructed of a fire resistant material or designed to guard against water spray.

With environmental protection, impact resistance, and high visibility in mind, the digitally sculpted 3-D printed parts for ESCHER are made from high temperature-resistant plastic designed to soften the hard angles of the existing robot frame and bring inline the overall proportions. Between the panels is a custom-manufactured, water-resistant, flexible fabric that is flame resistant and dimensionally stable at high temperatures.

The Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology is currently accepting proposals for its Science, Engineering, Art, and Design Major Initiative Program, which provided the support for this project. With funding amounts up to $25,000, the annual awards support transdisciplinary research that is creative, innovative, and shows a strong potential for extramural funding.

The submission deadline for proposals is March 13. Information about the institute’s current funding opportunities and instructions for application submissions are available online.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

AAA: Gas prices holding steady

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic region appear to be treading water as the consistent dip in prices seen for the past few weeks has begun to stall.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Previewing UVA-UNC

Chris Graham previews the matchup between #14 UVA and #10 UNC in ACC Saturday Night Hoops.

Poll: Kaine with big leads in early look at 2018 U.S. Senate race

Sen. Tim Kaine has big leads on two possible big-name Republican challengers in an early, early look at his 2018 re-election race.

Staunton man arrested in drug sting

A Staunton man is behind bars after being arrested Thursday on multiple drug charges following an investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement.

David Swanson: Understanding Robert E. Lee supporters

A message to those who consider it disgraceful to have a giant statue of Robert E. Lee in the middle of Charlottesville.

Poll: Perriello, Northam tied, both lead GOP contenders for governor

Tom Perriello and Ralph Northam are tied in the race for the Democratic Party nomination for governor.

Report: About a third of Virginia farm workers are immigrants

New data emphasizes the contributions of immigrants to Virginia agriculture and the need for immigration reform.

Reality starting to sink in: Ceiling for this UVA team not as high as we thought

I feel like I just watched an overmatched UVA team lose a game in I don’t know how long.

#12 Duke rallies, tops #14 UVA, 65-55

#12 Duke beat #14 UVA at its own game, holding the Cavs to a season-low in a 65-55 win Wednesday night.

Waynesboro Salvation Army to close thrift store

The Waynesboro Salvation Army announced that its Family Thrift Store on Arch Avenue will close March 31.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 