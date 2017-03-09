 jump to example.com

Art of Storytelling comes to Wayne Theatre March 18-19

Published Thursday, Mar. 9, 2017, 8:59 am

wayne theatreThe Wayne Theatre is hosting a Storytelling Weekend on March 18-19 with Donald Davis, Geraldine Buckley, Linda Gorham and Leonard Lee Smith presenting in four sessions.

In our digital world, where personal connection is often diminished, the Wayne Theatre will bring back the timeless tradition of personal, family and generational connection through the Art of Storytelling.

Three sessions will be offered on Saturday, at 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.One session will be offered Sunday morning at 9:30. All four storytellers will participate in every session.

Ticket prices to attend all four sessions are $55 adults or $25 students. Individual ticket prices are $15 for morning and afternoon sessions and $20 for the one night session.

While many people think “storytelling” is for children, that is not so, says Donald Davis, one of the storytellers at the weekend event. Stories are primarily geared for adults though families are welcome (grades 3+ recommended).

“Each session will be totally different,” said Davis. “We cannot tell you in advance what we might be telling.”

Stories always have humorous elements though some of them will take quite serious turns along the way. The stories should remind listeners of things that have happened to them and that they will be telling their own stories on the way home.

“We all tell original stories of our own,” said Davis. “For example, Geraldine’s home of origin is England, my roots are in the mountains of North Carolina, while Linda brings African-American culture and heritage to the mix.”

The storytellers regularly perform together with 42 festival weekends booked in 2017 in more than 24 states ranging from Virginia to Washington.

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org.

