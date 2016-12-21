Art: A Path to Recovery call for entries
Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 7:54 pm
Front Page » Events » Art: A Path to Recovery call for entries
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
Artwork from people who have struggled with mental health challenges is now being accepted for the 10th annual Mental Health Art Show.
The art will be on display from April 14th- May 13th at the R.R. Smith Center for Art and History, 20 S. New Street, Staunton.
The exhibit will open with a public reception on April 14th from 6:00pm- 8:00pm.
Guidelines
- Any medium accepted.
- Art needs to be in a portfolio with name, contact information, title and medium included.
- All works must be original, and in good condition.
- All works must be matted in clean mats or framed.
- Scholarships available for financial hardship.
- A maximum of 3 works by each artist will be selected.
- Art can be anonymous but leave your contact information.
- Works inciting racism, or promoting drugs, sex, or violence will not be considered.
- Submission does not guarantee acceptance.
- Art must be submitted by Friday, February 24th 2017
Submit art work to one of these locations:
- R.R. Smith Center Front Desk: M-F 10am-5pm Attn: Beth Hodge
- Valley CSB Front Desk: M-F 8:30-5pm Attn: Dustin Wright
- Western State Hospital Lobby: 8am-8pm: Attn: Rachel Isak
- Mental Health America: By appointment 540-886-7181
- Shenandoah Art Therapy: By appointment 540-255-1458
Questions: Please contact Rachel Isak 540-332-8176 or Rachel.Isak@DBHDS.Virginia.Gov.
Related
Viewpoints
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints
on WVPT.
Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.
Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.
Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.
Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here
.
Missed a show? Watch OnDemand
and on our YouTube channel
.
Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.
Advertise
Get information on readership and advertising online with us.
AFP Classes
Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Graphic Design
Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Marketing/PR
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Search Engine Optimization
The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.
Video/Audio
Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.
Discussion