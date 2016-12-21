Art: A Path to Recovery call for entries

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Artwork from people who have struggled with mental health challenges is now being accepted for the 10th annual Mental Health Art Show.

The art will be on display from April 14th- May 13th at the R.R. Smith Center for Art and History, 20 S. New Street, Staunton.

The exhibit will open with a public reception on April 14th from 6:00pm- 8:00pm.

Guidelines

Any medium accepted.

Art needs to be in a portfolio with name, contact information, title and medium included.

All works must be original, and in good condition.

All works must be matted in clean mats or framed.

Scholarships available for financial hardship.

A maximum of 3 works by each artist will be selected.

Art can be anonymous but leave your contact information.

Works inciting racism, or promoting drugs, sex, or violence will not be considered.

Submission does not guarantee acceptance.

Art must be submitted by Friday, February 24th 2017

Submit art work to one of these locations:

R.R. Smith Center Front Desk: M-F 10am-5pm Attn: Beth Hodge

Valley CSB Front Desk: M-F 8:30-5pm Attn: Dustin Wright

Western State Hospital Lobby: 8am-8pm: Attn: Rachel Isak

Mental Health America: By appointment 540-886-7181

Shenandoah Art Therapy: By appointment 540-255-1458

Questions: Please contact Rachel Isak 540-332-8176 or Rachel.Isak@DBHDS.Virginia.Gov.