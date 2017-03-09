Arrests made in Waynesboro ATM skimming cases

The United States Secret Service along with the Maryland State Police executed several search warrants on March 6 that resulted in the arrests of two adults and one juvenile who had been operating a skimming operation on a multi-state level. The suspects are all Romanian nationals.

The three arrested individuals were the suspects involved in the skimming incidents that happened at the DuPont Community Credit Union, 140 Lucy Lane, ATM machines on July 23, July 24, and August 28, 2016. Those cases were also connected with the skimming case at the Union Bank & Trust, 100 Lucy Lane, on March 20, 2016.

After last summer’s incidents at the DuPont Community Credit Union, Police Department detectives obtained video footage from the business and then tracked the compromised cards to cash withdrawals made at numerous banks in the Baltimore area. Search warrants were then executed at those Baltimore area banks and video was obtained of the suspects using the compromised cards to obtain thousands of dollars in cash.

In addition, a skimming device that was located at Union Bank & Trust on Lucy Lane in Waynesboro in the March 2016 case was sent to the Virginia State Forensics Lab and resulted in a fingerprint match to a another Romanian juvenile who was later captured several months ago in Colorado.

A Facebook investigation of that juvenile by Police Department detectives led to the identities of some of the related suspects who were eventually arrested in Baltimore earlier this week.

Because of the multi-state nature of these crimes, the case was turned over to the United States Secret Service and the Maryland State Police, who tracked the suspects to a Baltimore home and coordinated the search warrants and arrests.

Arrested in this case are:

Anna Maria Caldararu, age 20, Romanian National. Arrested by Secret Service in Baltimore, Maryland.

Francisco Dumitru, age 22, Romanian National arrested by Secret Service in Baltimore, Maryland.

15 year old male Romanian National related to Dumitru