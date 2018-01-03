Armed robbery at hotel in Augusta County: Investigation

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery reported early Wednesday at the Holiday Inn in Verona.

The incident was reported at 2:41 a.m. Staff at the hotel reported that two males, armed with handguns, entered the hotel and held staff at gunpoint, and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount cash.

The two suspects then fled the business and escaped in an unknown vehicle. The suspects are described as white males, with medium height and build. Both males were wearing masks.

No injuries were reported.

If anyone has any information about this crime, contact Sgt. Caleb Spence at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.