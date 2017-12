Area under wind chill advisory

A large swath of western Virginia is under a wind chill advisory on Sunday and into Monday with wind chills of 5 to 10 degrees below zero possible.

The National Weather Service is reporting that the wind chills could cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes of time.

The advisory is active for portions of north central Maryland, the central and northern Shenandoah Valley, and eastern West Virginia from 9 p.m. Sunday into 9 a.m. Monday.