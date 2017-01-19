Area delegation announce judge selections

Delegates Dickie Bell, (R-Staunton), Ben Cline, (R-Rockbridge) and Steve Landes, (R-Weyers Cave) and Senator Emmett Hanger, (R-Augusta County) issued the following joint statement following the confirmation of the Honorable William C. Goodwin, of Staunton, as a judge of the Twenty-fifth Judicial Circuit and Rupen R. Shah, of Staunton, as a judge of the Twenty-fifth Judicial District.

“It was an honor for us to put forward for consideration and to vote for the confirmation of these two distinguished gentlemen from Staunton. Their commitment to serve the people of the Commonwealth in this manner is to be commended. We are confident their knowledge and expertise will be valuable assets to the Twenty-fifth Judicial Circuit and Judicial District respectively, and we are grateful for their willingness to serve. We are also pleased to note that Rupen R. Shah is the first Indian-American judge elected in the Commonwealth.”

The Honorable William C. Goodwin was elected for a term of eight years commencing February 1, 2017, and is currently the Presiding Judge for the 25th Judicial District of Virginia. Rupen R. Shah was elected for a term of six years, also commencing on February 1, 2017, and formerly served as Chief Deputy of the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.

Bell represents the 20th District, which includes Highland County, portions of Augusta and Nelson counties, and the Cities of Staunton and Waynesboro. He is currently serving in his fourth term. Visit BellforDelegate.com for more information.

Cline represents the 24th House District, including the Cities of Lexington and Buena Vista, Bath County, Rockbridge County, and parts of Amherst and Augusta Counties. He is currently serving his eighth term. Visit BenCline.com for more information.

Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Landes is currently serving his eleventh term in the Virginia House of Delegates. Visit SteveLandes.com for additional information.

Hanger represents the 24th Senatorial District, which includes of Augusta, Greene, and Madison Counties; all of the Cities of Staunton and Waynesboro; and part of Culpeper and Rockingham Counties. Hanger is currently serving his fifth term. Visit EmmettHanger.com for more information.