 jump to example.com

Area delegation announce judge selections

Published Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, 1:38 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

judgesDelegates Dickie Bell, (R-Staunton), Ben Cline, (R-Rockbridge) and Steve Landes, (R-Weyers Cave) and Senator Emmett Hanger, (R-Augusta County) issued the following joint statement following the confirmation of the Honorable William C. Goodwin, of Staunton, as a judge of the Twenty-fifth Judicial Circuit and Rupen R. Shah, of Staunton, as a judge of the Twenty-fifth Judicial District.

“It was an honor for us to put forward for consideration and to vote for the confirmation of these two distinguished gentlemen from Staunton. Their commitment to serve the people of the Commonwealth in this manner is to be commended. We are confident their knowledge and expertise will be valuable assets to the Twenty-fifth Judicial Circuit and Judicial District respectively, and we are grateful for their willingness to serve. We are also pleased to note that Rupen R. Shah is the first Indian-American judge elected in the Commonwealth.”

The Honorable William C. Goodwin was elected for a term of eight years commencing February 1, 2017, and is currently the Presiding Judge for the 25th Judicial District of Virginia. Rupen R. Shah was elected for a term of six years, also commencing on February 1, 2017, and formerly served as Chief Deputy of the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.

Bell represents the 20th District, which includes Highland County, portions of Augusta and Nelson counties, and the Cities of Staunton and Waynesboro. He is currently serving in his fourth term. Visit BellforDelegate.com for more information.

Cline represents the 24th House District, including the Cities of Lexington and Buena Vista, Bath County, Rockbridge County, and parts of Amherst and Augusta Counties. He is currently serving his eighth term. Visit BenCline.com for more information.

Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Landes is currently serving his eleventh term in the Virginia House of Delegates. Visit SteveLandes.com for additional information.

Hanger represents the 24th Senatorial District, which includes of Augusta, Greene, and Madison Counties; all of the Cities of Staunton and Waynesboro; and part of Culpeper and Rockingham Counties. Hanger is currently serving his fifth term. Visit EmmettHanger.com for more information.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Study: UVA slashes opioid use while improving pain scores

A study of more than 100,000 surgical cases at UVA Health System found patients’ pain scores improved even as doctors gave fewer opioids.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Wrapping #16 UVA road win

Chris Graham breaks down the 71-54 road win for #16 UVA at Boston College on this installment of Street Knowledge.

Fishburne Military School preps for the Inaugural Parade

Fishburne Military School preps for its appearance the 58th Inaugural Parade with a march through the streets of Waynesboro.

Virginia hospitals to lawmakers: 'Do no harm' on healthcare

The Virginia hospital community is advocating a do no harm approach to state legislation on healthcare policy.

Poll: Virginians want restraint on healthcare policy changes

New polling from Mason-Dixon Polling & Research shows strong majorities of Virginians are concerned about the future of healthcare.

Suicide intervention training offered in February

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training program Feb. 23-24.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA hoops going all-in with four-guard lineup?

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham talks more UVA basketball, and examines the Cavs' upcoming week in the ACC.

Tom Perriello on Affordable Care Act: Where does Ed Gillespie stand?

Tom Perriello, famously, voted for the Affordable Care Act in his one term as Fifth District Congressman.

New Myers Corner website online: Produced by Augusta Free Press

The Myers Corner development in Augusta County has a new website designed by Augusta Free Press.

Anatomy of failed government: Another look at the DuPont settlement debacle

So much wailing and gnashing of teeth in Waynesboro over being shut out of the $50 million settlement with DuPont, and for what?

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 