 jump to example.com

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month: Are you watching the road?

Published Sunday, Apr. 2, 2017, 1:39 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

virginiaIt’s a scary statistic—eight out of 10 traffic crashes and 65 percent of near-crashes in Virginia are related to a distracted driving incident.

That finding by the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute is one reason Virginia Farm Bureau has partnered with Drive Smart Virginia to encourage drivers to focus on the road.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month in Virginia and a good time to remember that driving should be your priority when you’re behind the wheel.

“Even the briefest look away from the road can result in a serious crash that injures you, your passengers, a pedestrian or cyclist, or someone in another vehicle,” said Sam Rooks, vice president of underwriting and policy services for Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. “When you commit to minimizing your distractions while you drive, you’re working in everyone’s best interest.”

According to Drive Smart Virginia, text messaging creates a crash risk 23 times worse than driving while not distracted. Talking on a cell phone can double the likelihood of an accident, and social media apps can be a dangerous diversion as well.

Virginia has a primary texting while driving law. Drivers who use their phone to manually enter multiple letters or text in an effort to communicate with another person are guilty of texting and driving.

It’s also illegal to read any email or text message while driving. The fine for a first offense is $125, and a second or subsequent offense carries a $250 fine.

Here are tips for staying focused on the road:
  • Avoid eating and drinking while driving.
  • Use a GPS system that has voice navigation so you don’t have to read directions on a screen.
  • Turn off or silence your phone, or put it out of reach.
  • Maintain a safe following distance between your car and the car ahead of you. This will leave you time to react should an event occur.
  • Wear your seatbelt. Even if you do everything right, you still can be involved in a car crash if another driver is distracted.
  • Set a good example for your children. Studies show that children pick up on their parents’ driving habits, both good and bad.

For more information and safety tips, visit DriveSmartVa.org.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Richmond Flying Squirrels release Opening Day roster
Mutant protein sheds lights on viral propagation
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: April 3-7
Gardeners advised to toughen up seedlings for spring planting
Mild winter could leave farmers high and dry this spring
MACROCK returns for 20th annual festival April 7-8
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts: April 3-7
AAA: Gas prices ticking upward
Former NATO Commander to give commencement speech at Bridgewater College
STAB announces teaching fellows program with UPenn
Deadline approaching for Albemarle County tax relief applicants
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: April 3-7
Liberty walks off on Taormina’s single in 10th, 4-3
Samford edges VMI, 2-1
#16 UVA evens series, blasts #2 Louisville, 11-2
Augusta County Library offers benefit program assistance
Andy Schmookler: When you’re a star, you can do anything
Women’s lacrosse: No. 15 UVA falls 17-10 at Boston College
Men’s lacrosse: No. 16 UVA outlasts No. 12 Richmond, 8-7
Perriello campaign to mobilize for day of Medicaid action
Study: Out-of-pocket spending for brand prescriptions dictated by list price
Sen. Warner introduces legislation to ease burden of student loan debt
Liberty’s Ritchie McKay named Skip Prosser Award finalist
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: April 3-7
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 