Applications open for third annual Teen Hackathon

Applications are now open for the third annual SPARK! Hackathon to take place at St. Anne’s-Belfield School on January 27 & 28, 2018.

This two-day event of learning and making is open to high school students throughout the region. In previous years, a dozen area schools have been represented by more than 60 participants who were able to build skills, expand their networks, and solve real world problems posed by sponsoring organizations.

“The experience offers participants a unique opportunity to get connected to industry experts and other students who are passionate about changing the world through technology,” said Kim Wilkens, St. Anne’s-Belfield School Learning Village computer science coordinator, co-founder of the Hackathon, and founder of local nonprofit Tech-Girls.

As in years past, each participant will have the opportunity to choose two workshops during the “learnathon,” presented by volunteers and mentors in the local community. On the second day, all participants will work in groups to create and present solutions to problem statements brought by local organizations. A Demo Party will be open to the public during which all groups will present their ideas and prototypes.

“I’m not in computer science [classes], but I had a lot of fun learning about the possibilities and how much computer science helps us in the real world,” said St. Anne’s-Belfield School junior Mariah Payne of last year’s event. “It was an amazing experience and I want to do it every year.”

Hackathon applicants must currently attend high school, but no prior experience is required. The application deadline is Dec. 15, and applications received after that date will be placed on the waitlist. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis starting the first week in January.

To apply, or volunteer as a mentor or sponsor, please visit http://spark.stab.org.