 jump to example.com

Antibiotics found to weaken body’s ability to fight off disease

Published Tuesday, Sep. 5, 2017, 1:52 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Adding another reason for doctors to avoid the overuse of antibiotics, new research shows that a reduction in the variety of microbes in the gut interferes with the immune system’s ability to fight off disease.

uva school of medicineResearchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine have found that antibiotic use made neutrophils, a type of immune cell, less effective in fighting infections and weakened the intestinal barrier against invading bugs.

“Neutrophils play an important role as a first-line ‘innate immune response’ when foreign pathogens invade,” said researcher Koji Watanabe, PhD. “We found that antibiotic disruption of the natural microbes in the gut prevented this from happening properly, leaving the gut susceptible to severe infection.”

 

Antibiotics and the Microbiome

The researchers were seeking to understand the role of the gut microbiome – the microorganisms that live within us – in amebic colitis, a potentially deadly parasitic infection common in developing countries. They analyzed stool samples collected from children in the urban slums of Dhaka, Bangladesh, and determined that children with more severe infections had less diversity in their gut microbiome. (Antibiotic use, the researchers note, is widespread in low- and middle-income countries, with children often getting more than two dozen treatments by age 2.)

The researchers then used lab mice to determine how the decrease in natural intestinal flora might be worsening the disease. They found that antibiotics disrupted the mice’s gut microbiomes, decreasing the activity of neutrophils and blocking these important white blood cells from responding when needed. This left the gut insufficiently protected. In essence, the gut’s guards did not respond when called and the invaders could march right in.

In addition, the intestinal barrier that protects against disease was compromised. The disruption of the microbiome reduced production of a key cellular protein vital to the barrier’s effectiveness.

“I think the take-home is that this is another important reason not to use antibiotics unless they are clearly needed,” said researcher Bill Petri, MD, PhD, the chief of UVA’s Division of Infectious Diseases. “Unwise use of antibiotics not only increases the risk of multi-drug resistant bacteria and the risk of C. difficile infection but also impairs white blood cell function.”

In addition to shedding light on the role of the microbiome in protecting our health, the work could prove important in the efforts to develop a vaccine for amebic colitis, also known as amebiasis. The discovery might offer a way to enhance the effectiveness of such a vaccine, the researchers noted.

 

Findings Published

The researchers have published their findings in the scientific journal PLOS Pathogens. The team consisted of Watanabe, Carol A. Gilchrist, Md Jashim Uddin, Stacey L. Burgess, Mayuresh Abhyankar, Shannon N. Moonah, Zannatun Noor, Jeffrey R. Donowitz, Brittany N. Schneider, Tuhinur Arju, Emtiaz Ahmed, Mamun Kabir, Masud Alam, Rashidul Haque (who led the Bangladesh efforts), Patcharin Pramoonjago, Borna Mehrad and Petri.

The Bangladesh work represented a collaboration of UVA with icddr,b, a group based in Dhaka dedicated to solving public health problems in low- and middle-income countries through scientific research.

The work was supported by the National Institutes of Health, grant R01 AI026649-28, and the Henske Foundation.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
AAA: Gas prices continue to increase post-Harvey
Ken Farmer from ‘Antiques Roadshow’ headlines event at Wayne Theatre
I’m Listening: Entercom announces campaign for mental health, suicide prevention
Where the Mountains Meet the Sky: New exhibit opens at Wayne Theatre
McAuliffe statement on President Trump’s DACA announcement
Sen. Warner on President Trump decision to end DACA
ACC announces football players of the week
Tim Kaine on Trump decision to end DACA
UVA athletics director Craig Littlepage announces retirement
Waynesboro SMAC stars making waves in college pools
Top things to mind when you’re choosing your water fountain
Virginia ginseng harvest season runs through Dec. 31
Virginia first state to adopt NICE Cybersecurity Workforce Framework
Overnight paving on Route 636 in Augusta County begins Sept. 11
For graduate students, months of hard work pay off at national symposium
Golden goal moves No. 12 Virginia to 3-0
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 