Anti-sanctuary cities bill reports from Senate committee

This afternoon, the Senate Local Government Committee heard Senator Dick Black’s (R-Loudoun) SB 1262, a bill to confer liability to the locality for any personal injury or damage to property caused by an undocumented resident where the locality has adopted any ordinance making it a sanctuary city.

The bill reported on a party line vote and now makes its way to the Senate floor.

Said Senator Barbara Favola (D-Arlington), “It is the job of the federal government to enforce immigration rules. It is the job of local law enforcement to connect with their residents – regardless of their immigration status. These people are members of our communities whose kids attend our schools.”

Said Senator Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond), “It is baffling that, in the current political climate, we are erecting barriers to community engagement and community policing. The need for this bill is unclear.”