Annual Woods and Wildlife Conference helps landowners improve property

Owners of woodlands large and small can learn how to maximize their property’s potential at the 14th annual Woods and Wildlife Conference. This educational event will be held February 24 from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper.

“This conference addresses the latest issues and trends in forest and wildlife management,” said event founder Adam Downing of Virginia Cooperative Extension. Ellen Powell of Virginia Department of Forestry noted, “Participants can tailor their own program by attending sessions that target large property management, small woodlot projects, or topics of general interest to any landowner.”

Collaborators from a multitude of public, private, and industrial entities plan the conference, which is designed to appeal to a broad array of landowners. This year’s event features expert speakers on forest pests, pond management, coyotes, pollinators, creating and maintaining various types of habitat and other forestry and wildlife topics. The conference cost is $45 per person or $80 per couple, which includes lunch and materials.

Registration and program details can be found at forestupdate.frec.vt.edu, under Landowner Programs. The deadline to register is February 14. For more information, contact Adam Downing at 540.948.6881 or adowning@vt.edu.

Persons with disabilities who desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in this activity may also contact Adam during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to discuss accommodations, no later than February 1. *TDD number is (800) 828-1120.