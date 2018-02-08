Annual magazine contest seeks kids who like to draw

Students in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to participate in Cooperative Living magazine’s annual Youth Art Contest, with entries due by May 1.

“What I Like to Do in the Summertime” is the theme for the 16th-annual version of this contest, which will be judged by staff at the Virginia, Maryland and Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives, publisher of Cooperative Living.

Three winners (first-, second- and third-place) will be selected in each grade category and all winning entries will be published in the July issue of Cooperative Living. In addition, first place in each grade category received a $25 prize and the submission judged “Best in Show” will earn its artist a $100 prize.

“We started the Youth Art Contest to encourage youthful creativity and give kids a chance to show their art to the magazine’s 1.2 million readers,” said Cooperative Living Editor Bill Sherrod. “Each year, our judges are impressed with both the quality and creativity of the students’ work.”

Artwork should be configured vertically (portrait-style) on an 8 ½-by-11-inch sheet of white paper.







Printed clearly on the back of each entry should be the child’s full name, grade in school, mailing address, and parent or guardian’s daytime phone number.

“Students may use any medium to create their artwork,” Sherrod added.

Entries should be mailed flat (unfolded) to:

Youth Art Contest, c/o Cooperative Living magazine

P.O. Box 2340

Glen Allen, VA 23058-2340

Original entries cannot be returned.

Cooperative Living, the membership publication of Virginia’s consumer-owned electric cooperatives, is published 10 times annually by the Virginia, Maryland and Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives. The magazine is mailed to more than 520,000 homes, farms and businesses across Virginia.

For more information, visit www.co-opliving.com.

