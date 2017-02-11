 jump to example.com

Annual agricultural trade conference will showcase successes, challenges

Published Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 2:38 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

virginiaThe ninth annual Governor’s Conference on Agricultural Trade is set for March 6-7 in Richmond, and agricultural leaders are calling it a timely opportunity to highlight the value of farm and forest exports to the state and national economies.

“We export about one-third of all that we grow in Virginia, so if we didn’t have those overseas markets I’m not sure what would happen to all that product—or to the prices we get for our commodities,” said Wayne F. Pryor, president of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. Farm Bureau is a conference sponsor, along with the Virginia Port Authority and Virginia Tech.

“Agriculture and forestry are the largest parts of Virginia’s economy, representing $70 billion in sales, jobs and further business impacts,” Pryor noted. “Anytime we can bring together industry leaders, government officials and representatives of our trading partners overseas, it’s a win-win situation.”

Panel discussions at the conference will focus on the importance of the North American Free Trade Agreement for agriculture and opportunities for farm exports to the Pacific region. Other presentations will focus on current U.S. agriculture and trade priorities and opportunities and challenges for forest product exports.

Exports of farm commodities have been a shining star for the American economy for decades. Last October farm exports had a positive trade balance of almost $5 billion, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That trend continued with a $4.6 billion positive ag trade balance in November 2016 and $3.2 billion in December.

Virginia is fortunate to have a strong transport infrastructure for farm and forest exports, Pryor said. “The Port of Virginia is the largest on the East Coast. We’re ideally situated in the middle of the Eastern Seaboard and we have great rail and highway access from Hampton Roads to the East Coast.”

Conference details and online registration are available at ag-forestry.virginia.gov/agtrade2017.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Virginia Tourism announces Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes

The Virginia Tourism Corporation announces a Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 19.

AG Herring argues against Trump immigration ban

AG Mark Herring made the nation's first arguments in court on why President Donald Trump's immigration ban should be stopped.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA, Tech ready for another Clash

Chris Graham and Scott German preview Sunday's rematch between #12 UVA and Virginia Tech.

Two charged in connection with Augusta County rest area incident

A second individual has been charged in connection with an incident at an Augusta County rest area on Interstate 81.

Nelson County hit-and-run fatality investigation closed: No charges

'Hilleman' screening, discussion coming to Wayne Theatre

"Hilleman: A Perilous Quest to Save the World's Children" is screening at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Robotic surgery program expands options at Augusta Health

With the acquisition of a da Vinci Xi robotic surgery system, Augusta Health has begun offering robotic surgery as an option.

Poll: Americans now evenly divided on Trump impeachment

The Internet just about broke down two weeks ago when we reported that a third of Americans backed the impeachment of President Trump.

House passes amended 2016-2018 state budget

The Virginia House of Delegates passed an amended two-year state budget Thursday.

VDOT: Slush, snow for morning commute

Forecast winter weather in the Shenandoah Valley region may produce wet snow and slush for the morning commute.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 