Annie Moses Band plays the Wayne Theatre on March 3

The Annie Moses Band has played Carnegie Hall and the Grand Ole Opry. Now the band is readying for its turn on the stage at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro.

The eclectic six-member band will be at the Wayne for a show on Friday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m.

“The Annie Moses Band has a national following, and we’re glad to give their local fans from their appearances on PBS and elsewhere a chance to hear them live at the Wayne,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre.

The Annie Moses Band combines the best of beloved genres in a style that unifies audiences, young and old, classical connoisseurs and roots enthusiasts, jazz aficionados and bluegrass buffs.

Founder Annie Wolaver Dupre, named for her great-grandmother, Annie Moses, is a Julliard-trained violinist, and her bandmates have pedigrees that include Julliard, the Eastman School and the University of London.

“We look forward to having this talented ensemble of songwriters, singers and musicians, combining technical skill with exhilarating showmanship, on our stage at the Wayne,” Straight said.

Ticket prices range from $17 to $42.

About the Wayne Theatre

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.