Angela Lynn House of Delegates campaign holds first town hall

Angela Lynn, progressive Democratic candidate for the 25th district House of Delegates seat, will hold a town hall on education Saturday, April 22nd at 4 p.m. at the Northside Library.

A former public school teacher and higher education administrator, Lynn is running against the chairman of the House Education Committee, Republican Steve Landes, for the seat in the 25th.

This is the first town hall of the 2017 campaign by either candidate and will contain a discussion with attendees on public education in Virginia.

Details

Who : Angela Lynn, progressive Democratic candidate for the House of Delegates, 25 th District

: Angela Lynn, progressive Democratic candidate for the House of Delegates, 25 District What : Town Hall on Education

: Town Hall on Education Where : The Northside Library, 705 West Rio Road, Charlottesville, Va.

: The Northside Library, 705 West Rio Road, Charlottesville, Va. When: Saturday, April 22nd at 4 p.m.