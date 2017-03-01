 jump to example.com

Angela Lynn to announce House of Delegates candidacy

Published Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2017, 1:51 pm

angela lynnAngela Lynn will announce her campaign for the Virginia House of Delegates in the 25th House District on Tuesday, March 7.

Lynn challenged incumbent Republican Del. Steve Landes for the seat in 2015, receiving 33.7 percent of the vote.

There will be two announcements on Tuesday in the following locations:

Tuesday, March 7, noon
Albemarle County Building
401 McIntire Rd.
Charlottesville, VA

Tuesday, March 7, 5 pm
Augusta County Courthouse
1 E Johnson St.
Staunton, VA

Lynn is a member on the Albemarle County Department of Social Services Advisory Board, Agricultural and Forestal Districts Advisory Board and the Public Recreational Facilities Authority. She recently served on the Regional Board and Public Speaking bureau for One Virginia 2021 to end gerrymandering in Virginia.

She graduated from William and Mary and received her M.Ed. in higher education administration. She also obtained a Virginia teaching credential and has taught in Virginia public school.

Lynn is a military wife and a mother of five children who are all graduates of Virginia Public Schools. Two of her children, a daughter and a son, currently serve as officers and pilots in the United States Air Force.

Angela currently resides in White Hall with her husband Nick.

For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/lynn4virginia.

