Amthor International to invest $7.1 million to expand manufacturing operation in Pittsylvania County

Amthor International, the largest tanker truck manufacturer in North America, will invest $7.1 million to expand its manufacturing operation in Pittsylvania County.

The company will build a new 115,000-square-foot plant to accommodate increased demand for fabricated tanker trucks, and will designate the new Gretna facility as its official corporate headquarters. Virginia successfully competed against West Virginia for the project, which will retain 110 existing jobs and create 70 new jobs over three years with a total of 90 new jobs over five years.

“Amthor International has been an important corporate steward in Pittsylvania County for 25 years, and we are proud that the nation’s largest and most diverse manufacturer of tanker trucks chose to reinvest in the Commonwealth,” said Governor McAuliffe. “The company will continue to benefit from our world-class talent pool, extensive transportation network, and competitive operating costs while providing valuable new 21st century jobs. Growing the manufacturing industry remains critical to our mission to diversify and build the new Virginia economy, and expansions like Amthor’s demonstrate that our efforts are working.”

Founded in 1928, Amthor International is a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated company that offers products including tanks and accessories for the refined fuel, propane, vacuum and septic, portable restroom, water, well drilling, and construction industries. Each tank is built in the U.S. and can be customized fully to meet all business’ needs.

“Over more than two decades, Amthor International has built a strong reputation as a quality employer in Pittsylvania County, and this major expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to the region and to the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore, speaking on behalf of Governor McAuliffe at the announcement event. “Nearly 250,000 Virginians are employed in manufacturing, and Amthor will continue to provide quality jobs as we enhance our tailored training programs to support this bustling industry.”

“Amthor International opened its doors in Virginia over 25 years ago,” said Brian Amthor, Executive Vice President of Amthor International. “After considering other areas for the site of our manufacturing plant, we decided the Commonwealth of Virginia was the best foundation for our business because of its business-friendly policies and the opportunity for growth and development. As our business grows, we are committed to keeping our roots in Virginia and recognizing the success this community has brought for our company, our employees, and our family. We strive to extend our success to those around us. By doing so, we continue the circle of support for our town, our county, and the Commonwealth. Had we not built our corporation in such a welcoming and supportive community, we would not have seen the huge success and prosperity over the last 25 years. We are looking forward to another 25 years and more of continued success here in Virginia.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Pittsylvania County and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. Governor McAuliffe approved a $250,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the County with the project. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $255,000 in Tobacco Region Opportunity Funds. The Virginia Small Business Financing Authority (VSBFA) also provided valuable assistance. Amthor International is eligible to receive additional grants and state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“This project is of the utmost importance to Pittsylvania County,” said Bob Warren, Chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. “Amthor has been a long-standing and loyal corporate citizen in Gretna, and nothing makes us happier than to help them grow and continue to thrive as an integral member of our community. This project presents us, alongside our state and local partners, with a compelling opportunity to make a savvy investment that will not only create at least 90 new jobs over five years in Gretna with good pay, but will also retain an additional 110 jobs. It also allows us to highlight this project as part of a success story for how our region’s visionary workforce investments are leading to industry investment and job creation and retention, which is just what they were intended to do. We thank Amthor for its commitment to Pittsylvania County, we congratulate them on this success, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the company as it grows.”

“The Town of Gretna is very fortunate to have Amthor International be a part of our business community,” said R. Keith Motley, Mayor, Town of Gretna. “We are excited and offer our full support to Amthor and the Amthor Family as they expand and move forward into the next phase of the company’s future. Their commitment to our town, our community, and the economic growth that they are contributing makes the Town of Gretna very proud that they are continuing to be a vital part of our business community and that they are choosing to make Gretna, Virginia the headquarters for their industry-leading operations.”

“The Virginia Small Business Financing Authority is very excited to partner with the Economic Development Office of Pittsylvania County to provide gap financing for the expansion of Amthor International,” said Anna Mackley, Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Chief Credit Officer and Acting Executive Director. “The County reached out to us as part of its competitive strategy to win this important project. VSBFA’s Economic Development Loan Fund Program provided a low interest rate and flexible terms and was a critical enhancement to the state’s overall incentive package.”

Tobacco Commission Member, Senator Bill Stanley said, “Amthor has been a valuable member of our community for many years and it is great to see its continued success in Pittsylvania County. This investment and the new jobs it will bring show that Southside Virginia can compete with anyone when it comes to attracting top quality employers whether they are looking to locate here for the first time or, in this case, expand an already successful operation.”

“Congratulations to Amthor International on its continued growth in our community,” said Delegate Les Adams. “It is a very good sign for Southside Virginia that local businesses are able to provide more jobs here at home. We welcome that news and offer our continued support.”