American Shakespeare Center holiday season begins Nov. 29

The American Shakespeare Center begins its annual Holiday Season on Nov. 29 with performances of A Christmas Carol and Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!).

The 2017/18 Wicked Folly Tour takes a break from touring the country to present the 16th annual production of A Christmas Carol. Marley, the three Christmas ghosts, the Cratchits, and Tiny Tim are all back to take Scrooge on the ride of his money-grubbing life. Expect to be right in the middle of this beloved tale with new twists, surprises, and a production filled with music and cheer for the whole family. A Christmas Carol is based on the classic Charles Dickens novel and adapted for the Blackfriars Playhouse stage and originally staged by Jim Warren. It is directed by Stephanie Holladay Earl. A Christmas Carol begins December 1 and plays through December 27. Pay-what-you-will performances are on December 1 and 5.

Joining A Christmas Carol in rotating repertory is Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!), making its Blackfriars Playhouse debut. This family-friendly, fast-paced romp takes you on the Christmas journey of a lifetime, through your favorite holiday classics, and then some. Hold on tight as you take a tinsel-covered roller coaster ride bursting with laughter, carols, and joy. Prepare to leave with more holiday spirit than you can carry. Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) is by Michael Carleton, Jim Fitzgerald, and John K. Alvarez. It is directed by John Paul Scheidler. It begins November 29 and plays through December 26. Pay-what-you-will performances are on November 29 and 30 and December 2.

Blue Ridge Food Bank Drive

The ASC is conducting a food drive for the Blue Ridge Food Bank from November 29 through December 10 with the goal of collecting at least 250 pounds of food. All food donations should be nonperishable, and glass containers cannot be accepted. Information on acceptable items can be found here.

“All of us at ASC are happy to assist the Blue Ridge Food Bank by making it easy for our staff, audience, and supporters to donate nonperishable items when attending our Holiday Season. Together we can make a difference for those in our community who need our support. I encourage everyone attending to bring at least one item,” said Amy Wratchford, ASC’s Managing Director.

Holiday gift options

In addition to Holiday Season performances, the ASC offers holiday gift options in two gift shop locations: the Shakespeare Mall in the lobby of the Playhouse and Shakespeare Gifts located on New Street and online at AmericanShakespeareCenter.com. From in-house T-shirt designs to locally made pottery and actor-made gifts, ASC has everything for your Holiday needs. Gift cards are available to give your loved ones the flexibility to experience the ASC in the best way they choose and can be used for any show, anytime of the year.

Tickets

Best seats start at $54 and can be purchased online at AmericanShakespeareCenter.com or by calling the box office at 1.877.MUCH.ADO. Residents of Staunton, Waynesboro, or Augusta County can take advantage of $18 local rush tickets on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Actor talkbacks are held after each Thursday night performance. Student, Senior, Military, and AAA discounts are available. Groups of 10 or more who order together save 20%.