American Shakespeare Center hires literary manager

Published Saturday, Jul. 29, 2017, 6:13 pm

The American Shakespeare Center announced that Anne G. Morgan is joining its award-winning staff as Literary Manager. The new position was created to support the groundbreaking Shakespeare’s New Contemporaries Project, a new play competition announced by the ASC earlier this year.

american shakespeare centerMorgan joins the ASC after seven years at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre Center where she has served as Literary Manager since 2012. At the O’Neill, she provided dramaturgical support to the center’s programs and managed its selection processes including reviewing over 1,500 applications annually. She has extensive dramaturgical experience and has worked on new plays by David Auburn, Bekah Brunstetter, Adam Esquenazi Douglas, and more. Anne has worked internationally at the Baltic Playwrights Conference, the Latvian Academy of Culture, and the Lithuanian Academy of Music and Theatre. She has taught dramaturgy and script analysis at the University of Connecticut, the National Theater Institute, and the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival.

“I believe that contemporary playwriting is experiencing a Golden Age, and I can’t think of anything more exciting than putting today’s writers in conversation with one of the most revered playwrights of all time,” says Morgan. “The Shakespeare’s New Contemporaries initiative is a bold commitment to both the future of playwriting and to the legacy of Shakespeare’s texts. I am eager to dig into the work ahead and look forward to the new canon that we’ll be creating with this program.”

The Shakespeare’s New Contemporaries Project is a nationally recognized playwriting competition launched to inspire the world’s most talented playwrights to compose original works that serve as partner plays to Shakespeare’s classics. The ASC will select one companion play for each of Shakespeare’s 38 titles and produce two new plays in repertory with their Shakespeare partner each year. Winning playwrights will receive a $25,000 cash prize.

“We couldn’t have found a better person to lead this project,” says Managing Director Amy Wratchford. “Anne brings not only a wealth of knowledge and experience to the ASC, but the respect of playwrights world-wide who have worked with her at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre Center and beyond.”

Morgan begins work at the ASC in September.

 

About American Shakespeare Center

The American Shakespeare Center in Staunton, VA, recovers the joys and accessibility of Shakespeare’s theatre, language, and humanity by exploring the English Renaissance stage and its practices through performance and education. The ASC Blackfriars Playhouse, the world’s only re-creation of Shakespeare’s indoor theatre, is open year-round for productions of classic and modern plays, which have been hailed by The Washington Post as “shamelessly entertaining” and by The Boston Globe as “phenomenal…bursting with energy.” Founded in 1988 as Shenandoah Shakespeare Express, the organization became the American Shakespeare Center in 2005 and can be found online at www.americanshakespearecenter.com.

