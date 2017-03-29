American Pickers coming to Virginia in May
Published Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2017, 1:35 pm
American Pickers coming to Virginia in May
The team of American Pickers, the hit History Channel series, will be filming in Virginia in May.
The documentary series follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
The show also features Danielle Colby Cushman, the manager of Wolfe’s antiques store, Antique Archaeology.
American Pickers is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.
